Home

Maharashtra

Guns, Matchets: Realty Dealer Murdered in filmy style At Eatery Near Pune

Guns, Matchets: Realty Dealer Murdered in filmy style At Eatery Near Pune

A property dealer was murdered in filmy style at a highway restaurant near Pune on Saturday.

Guns, Matchets: Realty Dealer Murdered in filmy style At Eatery Near Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, a group of unidentified assailants shot a man in the head at a highway restaurant near Pune on Saturday night. The assailants then hacked the man to death and fled the scene. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Avinash Balu Dhanve, who was a property dealer by profession. The incident hat shocked the city took place at a restaurant on Pune-Solapur highway. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant.

In the CCTV footage, Dhanve can be seen sitting with three other men on one of the tables. A family can also be seen eating at another table. Two men, one of them holding a plastic bag, can be seen entering the restaurant. They approach to Dhanve, take their guns out and start shooting him at his head. The assailants do not attack anyone and flee the spot. Six more assailants ran into the restaurant and one of them hacks at the victim. The other accused start attacking him. The family seated at the next table runs for their lives.

The restaurant owner then informed the police about the incident.

As per the police, five teams have been formed to investigate the heinous murder. Preliminary probe revealed that a rivalry between two gangs led to the killing.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.