New Delhi: Ahead of Unlock 3.0, which is scheduled to start from August 1, the Maharashtra government is planning its own SOP (Standard Operating Procedures/protocols) to allow more relaxations in several sectors, including gyms and fitness centre. "I have personally told Chief Minister about the gyms as the sector employs a huge number of people," Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Gyms in all cities have been closed since the first phase of lockdown as exercising in a closed quarter could spread COVID-19 at a more alarming rate. The shutdown has led to many gym owners going bankrupt as they have to pay the rent, and the EMIs for the machines. Especially in Mumbai, which has a number of gyms, the closure of the gyms for the past five months has serious impacts.

Till Unlock 2.0, the MHA decided to keep gyms shut. However, it is expected that in unlock 3.0, gyms may get a green signal to resume operations in a staggered and limited manner, ensuring social distancing and the maintenance of proper hygiene.

The Maharashtra government has decided to go ahead with the reopening of the gyms as soon as the Centre gives its nod. Though the number of the cases has not come down, lockdown is not a solution — consensus on this is prevailing in the administration level in almost all states.

However, Mumbai locals will not be running for the general passengers anytime soon as there is no scope of practising social distancing in a Mumbai local train. The limited services catering to only the essential staff will go on without expansion.

The United Kingdom is reopening gyms from July 25.