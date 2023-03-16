Home

H3N2 Influenza Rises in Maharashtra: Will State Impose Restrictions? Major Announcement Today

H3N2 in Maharashtra Latest Updates: Earlier Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said health guidelines will be issued in the next two days after a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

H3N2 influenza cases have been detected in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Sangli, and Kolhapur.

H3N2 Influenza in Maharashtra Latest Updates: As the H3N2 influenza cases are witnessing a massive spike in the state, the Maharashtra government will hold a meeting to review the situation in the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair the meeting regarding the H3N2 virus and major decisions regarding restrictions and health guidelines could be announced.

The development comes as the BMC said a total of 32 patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai, of which four were diagnosed with the H3N2 influenza virus, while others with H1N1.

H3N2, and H1N1 cases Spike in Maharashtra

For the past several weeks now, Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in H3N2, and H1N1 cases, hence, the state government has decided to hold a meeting today.

On Wednesday, the state has reported two fatalities suspected to be caused by influenza. One of them, a 74-year-old man, died of the H3N2 sub-type while the other victim was infected by coronavirus as well as the influenza virus.

Giving details, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said the state health machinery has been put on alert with 361 cases of influenza infections being reported in the state. However, the minister also advised the use of masks in crowded places and social distancing.

Health Minister on H3N2 Cases

“Two persons have died due to influenza, including a 23-year-old first-year student of MBBS in Ahmednagar. He tested positive for COVID-19 as well as H1N1 and H3N2 viruses. Another victim is a 74-year-old man from Nagpur who died of H3N2,” Sawant said.

Influenza is caused by two types of viruses, H1N1 and H3N2, he said, adding that guidelines will be issued in the next two days after a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“Influenza has been detected in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Sangli, and Kolhapur. There are 303 cases of H1N2 and 58 patients of H3N2,” Sawant said.

The minister said all district and rural health centres have been activated and put on alert along with oxygen projects. The preparedness will be reviewed every three hours, he added.

