H3N2 Influenza: Maharashtra Reports Two Deaths, Guidelines to be Issued in Next Two Days

H3N2 Influenza Latest Update: Amid rising cases of H3N2 influenza, at least two people died in Maharashtra due to the H3N2 virus infection, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said on Wednesday. He added that the first death of a 23-year-old male medical student was reported in Ahmednagar and the second death of a 72-year-old man has been reported from Nagpur, and both had tested Covid-19 positive plus multiple ailments.

Apart from this, there is a third suspected death due to H3N2 from Nagpur, however, the official confirmation is awaited.

“Two persons have died due to influenza, including a 23-year-old first-year student of MBBS in Ahmednagar. He tested positive for COVID-19 as well as H1N1 and H3N2 viruses. Another victim is a 74-year-old man from Nagpur who died of H3N2,” Sawant said.

“We are requesting people to take all precautions and avoid engaging in self-medication, as with timely treatment, the disease is fully curable,” Sawant was quoted as saying by IANS.

He said that in both cases, the victims were suffering from various ailments including Covid-19 and H3N2 and the exact causes of their deaths would be available in another 24 hours.

Giving details, Tanaji Sawant said the state health machinery has been put on alert with 361 cases of influenza infections being reported in the state, and guidelines will be issued in the next two days.

However, the minister also advised the use of masks in crowded places and social distancing. The minister said the guidelines will be issued two days after a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“Influenza has been detected in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Sangli, and Kolhapur. There are 303 cases of H1N2 and 58 patients of H3N2,” Sawant said.

