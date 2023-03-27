Home

Half Of Mumbai To Witness Water Supply Shortage After Main Pipeline Suffers Damage

The BMC Disaster Control has appealed to all people to use water sparingly for the next couple of days and cooperate with the civic authorities.

Mumbai's main water pipelines burst, half the city to suffer water cuts

Water Supply Shortage In Mumbai: Several areas in Mumbai will suffer a shortage of water supply as a major water main pipeline was damaged during the construction of a water culvert near the Mulund Octroi Checkpost on Monday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said. The 2,345 mm Mumbai-2 mainline, which supplies water from the Pise-Panjrapur Treatment Plant Complex, was damaged during the ongoing work carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) at Hariom Nagar.

WATCH: Water Jet Shooting After Main Pipeline Gets Damaged During Construction Work In Mumbai

A major water main pipeline was damaged and burst during the construction of a water culvert near the Mulund Octroi Checkpost in #Mumbai on Monday afternoon, the #BMC Disaster Control said. pic.twitter.com/s21tiSbed2 — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2023

As soon as the pipeline burst, a massive water jet was seen shooting at least 20 metres upwards and lakhs of litres of the precious drinking water flowed from there into the gutters, flooding some of the low-lying areas around. The BMC authorities have initiated the repair works and have shut off the water supply on the affected pipeline.

Complete List Of Areas That Will Witness Shortage Of Water Supply

Consequently, the BMC will impose a 15 per cent water cut in almost half of the city, comprising most parts of south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs for 48 hours starting from 10 p.m. on March 27 till 10 p.m. on March 29.

The areas that will be hit are the BMC’s Wards T (Mulund east-west), S (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli east), N (Vikhroli west, Ghatkopar east-west, L (Kurla east), M East/West – Entire region, in the eastern suburbs.

In south Mumbai, the entire A, B, E, F-North and F-South, shall experience the 15 per cent water cut including the posh residential, business, trading, commercial hubs and important administration offices of the state and Central government located in different areas.

The BMC Disaster Control has appealed to all people to use water sparingly for the next couple of days and cooperate with the civic authorities.

