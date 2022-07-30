New Delhi: A hand grenade was found at a school in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Saturday, police said. The hand grenade was found at the school in Sangli district’s Kudnur village when few children went inside a room in the premises. They had gone to collect a ball that went inside the room through the window.Also Read - BREAKING: Bomb Threat at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport Turns Out to be Hoax

Police officials, along with a bomb squad reached the spot, Ajay Sidankar, a police inspector was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The police have recovered the hand grenade and no one was injured during the incident.

“Police along with a bomb squad reached the school in Sangli district along with the dog. The hand grenade was further taken into possession,” the police official said.