Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had gone to Khar police station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana after their arrest, on Saturday late night alleged that he was attacked by the 'Shiv Sena goons' after they pelted stones at him under the 'supervision of the police.'

"Police let goons of CM Uddhava Thackeray assemble at Khar PS. When I got out, goons started stone-pelting and broke my car's window, I got hurt as well. This matter is under police supervision," he said in a tweet.

CM Udhhav Thackeray ke Gunda logo ko Police ne Khar Police Station par ekatha hone diya. Mai bahar nikla tab in Gunda logo ne Pathabaji ki, Car ka window glass meri side ka tuta, muze laga bhi hai. Police ke supervision me ye hamala @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ixj0WMk915 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, Kirit Somaiya had dared the Shiv Sainiks to stop him from meeting the arrested couple. “I will go to Khar PS to meet Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana, let’s see who stops me. Those who were protesting at Navneet Rana’s place today are not Shiv Sainiks, they are goons. The end of this Maharashtra government has come, people here will expose the scam,” the BJP leader said.

Condemning the attack on Kirit Somaiya, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded action against the culprits.

Kirit Somaiya in a series of tweets said that he was attacked while coming out of the Khar police station after meeting Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana.

“Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured. Rushing to Bandra police station,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated that it was the third time that the ‘goons of Shiv Sena’ tried to kill him. “This in 3 rd time Uddhav Thackeray’s Gundas tried to KILL Me, first at Vashim than Pune & now at Police Station ( Khar Mumbai) itself,” the BJP leader’s tweet read.

This in 3 rd time Uddhav Thackeray's Gundas tried to KILL Me, first at Vashim than Pune & now at Police Station ( Khar Mumbai) itself@BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

However, Kirit Somaiya expressed shock that he was attacked in the presence of over 50 police officers.

“I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena’s 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gather in the police station?” he wrote.

However, the BJP leader added that he will continue sitting in his car at the Bandra police station until action is taken against the Shiv Sainiks who pelted stones at him and the police officials who let it happen.