New Delhi: Responding to Amravati MP Navneet Rana's allegations of inhumane "inhumane treatment" at Khar Police Station, Mumbai top cop on Tuesday released a video of the independent Lok Sabha MP and her husband MLA Ravi Rana sipping tea to counter the charge.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video where Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were seen comfortably sipping tea at a police station. Pandey captioned the post: “Do we say anything more”.

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

On Tuesday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana’s allegation about her arrest and “inhumane treatment” at Khar Police Station. “MHA has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana’s allegation about her arrest and “inhumane treatment” meted out at Khar PS. Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee had asked MHA to seek a report earlier,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to “inhuman treatment” by the police following her “illegal” arrest two days ago.

Following this, Mumbai Police responded with a video of the Rana couple drinking tea at a police station.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, MP Navneet Rana had accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her “neechi zaat” (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra.

Navneet Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women’s prison on Sunday evening. The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.