Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday staged a huge protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. The party workers also gathered outside the Matoshree to stop the MP-MLA couple from going ahead with their plan.Also Read - After Delhi And UP, Mask Mandate Likely to Return in Maharashtra As COVID Cases Rise; Final Decision Today

In order to maintain a law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed a large number of personnel outside ‘Matoshree’. Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment. Also Read - Maharashtra: Curfew Imposed In This City After Two Groups Clash Over Removal of Religious Flags

Besides ‘Matoshree’, the police have also increased security at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai. Also Read - Important Alert For WhatsApp or Social Media Users in Maharashtra Amid Loudspeaker Row

However, despite security arrangements, Shiv Sena workers broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana. The police later brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further.

“Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades placed at a distance of around 50 meters from the apartment where the Ranas own a flat in suburban Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans in support of Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence,” the police official said.

The Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday. Shiv Sena workers, who have strongly objected to the politician couple’s plan, have been camping outside ‘Matoshree’ since Friday morning.

Taking an aggressive stance, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without ‘prasad’ “if they dared to turn up”.

“We are waiting, we’ll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We’re waiting to teach them a lesson,” said Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar outside ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti “to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state,” but Thackeray had “refused” to do so.