New Delhi: At a time when the new coronavirus strain is causing panic among people across the world after it was first detected in the UK, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune is expected to release the genome sequencing test report of 11 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from the United Kingdom to Mumbai recently.

As per updates, the test report will make it clear whether those 11 people are infected by the new and more communicable variant of SARS-COV-2 or not.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the samples of all 11 Covid-19 positive passengers had been sent to the NIV Pune to know whether they are the carriers of new strain or not.

Furthermore, 40 people who were found to be in contact with these 11 have also been traced by the BMC. In this regard, the BMC said it will conduct Covid-19 tests on these 40 people if they develop any symptoms.

On the other hand, the BMC is also tracking passengers who had returned to Mumbai from UK since November 25. Recently, the BMC has conducted RT-PCR tests on 738 passengers who had returned from the UK to Mumbai, out of which a total of 11 have been found to be Covid-19 positive.

Creating panic, the UK recently announced the detection of a new strain of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease Covid-19. Making the announcement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the new strain of coronavirus could be “up to 70 per cent more transmissible”, prompting a series of curbs on travel to and from UK.

Experts are of opinion that the new coronavirus strain could be more communicable but is not that deadly.