New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. A red alert has also been issued today by the IMD over the next 24 hours.

"For the next 24 hours, that is between July 3 and 4, red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. At some places, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall," an IMD official said late Friday night.

"On July 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. At some places extremely heavy rainfall is possible," he added.

According to India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre, the Colaba weather bureau reported 161.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Friday.

During this period, the Santacruz weather station in the city recorded 102.7 mm rainfall.

The IMD had, on Thursday, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts, and issued an orange alert for Friday and Saturday.