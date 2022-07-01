Mumbai: Torrential rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, with several areas facing waterlogging and heavy traffic. The rains are likely due to an off-shore trough along the West Coast and a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. As per the official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rains, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.Also Read - Over 60 People Rescued After Portion of Building Collapses in South Mumbai | Watch Video

Routes to Avoid:

Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, have witnessed heavy rain. According to Indian Express, parts of Sion along the arterial B A Ambedkar Road, Breach Candy, the road below JJ Flyover, parts of Worli, Lower Parel near Kamala Mills compound, S V Road in Andheri, Antop Hill area, Hindamata, Charkop, Matunga, Kurla, Khar, Kala Chowki in Parel, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Milan subway in Santacruz and Andheri subway were heavily waterlogged. Residents must take a note to try to avoid these areas.

#WATCH | Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai. Visuals from near Hindmata, Dadar area pic.twitter.com/oSB7zd9NEr — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

#WATCH Mumbai | Severe waterlogging hindered traffic movement leaving a car stuck in the middle of the road. Last night visuals from near Khodadad Circle, Dadar TT pic.twitter.com/1T9je6Nyvq — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

IMD issues Orange and Yellow Alert

As heavy rains disrupted normal life, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said. The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of “occasional intense spells” at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

Maharashtra | Orange alert in Raigad tomorrow (1st July) and Ratnagiri tomorrow and the day after (July 1-2): Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DlgMakSq68 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Incessant rainfall in the city has led to severe water-logging. Roads & lanes in Lower Parel area continue to remain inundated in rainwater pic.twitter.com/STDS6hgTFV — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours. According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday. Mumbai had received just 11.72 per cent rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.

Meanwhile, flooding was witnessed in some parts of the city, prompting the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes. Buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said.

Railway authorities claimed that the suburban trains were running normally. Some commuters, however, claimed that the train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.

(With PTI Inputs)