In a dramatic twist to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Shiv Sena's rebel group leader Eknath Shinde will take oath as the new chief minister at the Raj Bhavan. With that one-line announcement, Fadnavis made it clear that he would not be the King but rather be the Kingmaker in the new political scenario. Fadnavis has also vowed to take the Hindutva ideology forward, which he termed was the driving force behind the BJP's backing of Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis' move was hailed by the political pundits instantly.

"I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two-and-a-half years," said Fadiavis.

Earlier, it was reported that Fadnavis would take the top post in the Shinde Sena-BJP alliance, and Mr Shinde would be his deputy.

Why did Devendra Fadnavis chose not to become Maha CM?

One reason could be the lessons he learnt from Uddhav Thackeray was that he wanted to become the kingmaker rather than the king in the new government. With full support to Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis will become a major decision maker without coming to the front. Another reason could be that he wanted to counter Uddhav Thackeray, who had tauntingly asked the rebel MLAs if the BJP would make one of them the chief minister of the state.

With the latest move, Fadnavis has kept his cards close to his chest and maybe in Maharashtra – picture to abhi baki hai.