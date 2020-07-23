New Delhi: A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 13:43 hours in Mumbai today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. Mumbaikars are advised to excercise caution and not venture near the sea during the above-mentioned time. Also Read - Sex on Their Minds! Online Sale of Sex Toys Rises to 65% Post COVID-19 Lockdown in India, Mumbai Tops the List

Notably, the tide timings are crucial in deciding rainfall activities in the city.

Further, moderate rainfall is also likely in Mumbai in the upcoming days but no alerts have been issued by the weather department so far.