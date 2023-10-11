Home

‘Hit Streets, Don’t Worry About FIRs If Manipur-Like Incident Happens’: Sharad Pawar To NCP Women’s Wing

Sharad Pawar asked the NCP women's wing to hit the streets in protest without worrying about cops registering cases against them if a Manipur-like incident happens.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, party MP Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Rohini Khadse and other leaders at a party meeting at Y. B. Chavan Centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday urged the women’s wing of the party to hit the streets in protest if a Manipur-like incident happens and not worry about the police registering cases against them.

“We have an example of Manipur where women were paraded, faced personal attacks, and killed. If anything happens like this, NCP’s women’s wing should hit the streets. They will file cases against you but that should not bother you,” Pawar said while addressing members of the NCP women’s wing during a party meeting at the Y. B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Pawar said the decision granting women a share in the ancestral property has not been implemented the way it should have been.

“When we were in power, the 7/12 (land) document of farmers would have the names of the two (son as well as daughter). We implemented it in some places, but it has not happened 100 per cent. We have to undertake this work and urge the government,” he said.

This decision was taken by Pawar when he was the chief minister between 1993 and 1995.

Pawar also said when he was Defence Minister, he took a decision to give 11 per cent reservation to women in three wings of the armed forces despite reluctance by the military.

‘19,000 women missing in Maharashtra’

Training guns on the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) regime, Sharad Pawar claimed that over 19,000 women were reported missing in the state between January and May but the Eknath Shinde-led government has not taken any action in this regard.

A question in this regard was raised by former Maharashtra home minister and Sharad Pawar loyalist Anil Deshmukh during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Pawar also said government jobs are available but vacancies are not being filled.

“The government aims to hire workforce through contracts which will deprive poor people who are eligible for employment under quota,” he added.

He also slammed the government’s policy of allowing private companies to adopt state-run schools.

(With PTI inputs)

