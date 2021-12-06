Mumbai: A teen boy allegedly beheaded his 19-year-old sister along with the help of their mother in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The woman’s brother chopped off her head with a sickle while her mother held her by the legs, police said.Also Read - Thermal Screening, RT-PCR Test Counters: How Mumbai Airport Gears Up After 1st Omicron Case Detected in Maharashtra

After hacking off his elder sister's head with a sickle, he and their mother reportedly clicked selfies with it and shared it with his friends. He even paraded the severed head of his sister in the locality and showed off in front of the neighbours.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Goygaon village in Vaijapur tehsil of Aurangabad.

The police have arrested the boy and his mother and further probe is underway. They have confessed to their crime, police said, according to a report by news agency IANS.

As per preliminary investigation, it to be a case of ‘honour killing’ as the accused and his mother were enraged after the daughter Kirti, 19, and her partner, Ajay S Thore, both living in the same village, eloped on June 21. A few days ago, the couple returned to the village after getting married at Alandi in Pune, some six months ago. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that she was pregnant.

Upon learning of their return, the mother-son duo went to meet the young woman at her husband’s home. On Sunday, when they arrived, the victim’s husband was in the other room. The victim was preparing tea and snacks for her mother and brother when she was attacked by the latter. Her mother grabbed her legs while her brother whipped out a sickle and beheaded her.