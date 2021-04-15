Mumbai: With the number of cases rising and COVID beds falling short for patients, authorities in Mumbai said they will use five-star hotels to treat corona patients with mild infection. “It is being seen that many beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients who do not require emergency medical intervention, such patients can be effectively and adequately managed at isolation facilities such as step-down facilities,” a notice of the public health department said. Also Read - Rows Of Burning Pyres In Lucknow Showcase Corona Tragedy

With the acute bed crunch, the private hospitals in Mumbai will tie up with four-star or five-star hotels to accommodate more patients with mild symptoms. This is being done to ensure more hospital beds are used for patients who really need it. Also Read - Coronavirus Update | India Registers Biggest Spike in COVID Infections With Over 2 Lakh New Cases

The order from the public health department comes as Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra face a massive number of Covid cases. Also Read - Ghaziabad: Containment Zones Go up From 233 to 321 Within a Day Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases | Check Full List Here

In the meantime, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said that the Jaslok Hospital has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, catering to COVID patients only. It will no longer admit non-COVID patients.

Additional 250 COVID beds in Jaslok Hospital will come online on BMC dashboard (including 40 ICU beds) by Saturday morning. In addition to this, 30 more ICU beds being added in SevenHills Hospital today. 1500 addl beds will be added in NESCO Jumbo centre within 7 days, the BMC Commissioner said in a statement.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The daily case tally shot up in the financial capital after remaining below 8,000 for the last two days. On Monday, the city had witnessed 6,905 COVID-19 cases followed by 7,898 on Tuesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, 9,925 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 5,44,942, while 54 fresh deaths took the toll to 12,140. As per the update, 9,273 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,44,214.