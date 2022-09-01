New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the costliest cities to live in the country and it has become even more expensive to rent in the recent times. In the last three and a half years, the average housing rent in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a rise in 29 per cent as per a report by CREDAI-MCHI and data analytic firm CRE Matrix.Also Read - This City Becomes Country's Top Metro To Order Condoms Via Swiggy Instamart
The report — MMR Property Rentals Tracker — has captured housing rentals trends for 2 BHK houses across Grade-A buildings not more than 7-8 years old across four macro-markets — Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Thane, news agency PTI reported. Average monthly rentals in over 80 micro markets of the MMR rose in a range of 4 per cent to 29 per cent in August this year as compared to December 2018.
Monthly rentals go up in Mumbai, suburbs
- As per the data, the average monthly rentals at Bandra East rose 22 per cent to Rs 93,000 from Rs 76,000, while in Bandra West, it went up 20 per cent to Rs 118,000 from Rs 98,000.
- In Andheri East, rents appreciated by 19 per cent to Rs 52,000 from Rs 43,600.
- The average rentals for 2BHK units of grade-A housing projects in Malabar Hill stood at Rs 2,15,000 in August 2022, up 10 per cent from Rs 1,95,000 in December 2018.
- Rents at Ghansoli rose 25 per cent to Rs 28,800 from Rs 23,000, while in Andheri West, it appreciated by 25 per cent to Rs 59,000 from Rs 47,100.
- In Borivali West, rents were up 25 per cent to Rs 36,900 from Rs 29,500. Rents in Lower Parel rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,46,000 from Rs 1,20,000.
- Borivali East too saw rents rising by 19 per cent to Rs 34,600 from Rs 29,000 per month.
- Titwala-Ambivli saw an increase of 21 per cent to Rs 9,700 from Rs 8,000, while that in Kopar Khairane was up 20 per cent to Rs 18,000 from Rs 15,000.
- The average monthly rentals at Balkum in Thane rose 29 per cent to Rs 31,000 from Rs 24,000 in the 2018 calendar year.