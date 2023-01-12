Home

Maharashtra

How Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge Will Cut Travel Time From Mumbai to Pune | 10 Points

How Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge Will Cut Travel Time From Mumbai to Pune | 10 Points

MTHL Bridge: 5 Things You Need to Know About Longest Sea Bridge

Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge

Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge: With the inauguration of the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge in November 2023, travel time from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai will cut from 3 hours to 15-20 minutes. This “longest sea bridge in the country” will be the first in the country to have an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system. Speaking to a leading portal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the project will give a big boost to the economy.

MTHL Bridge: 10 Things You Need to Know About Longest Sea Bridge

Of the 22-km bridge, the 16.5 km-long-stretch is above the sea. The project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,000 crore. The bridge is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) is expected to follow the Open Road Tolling (ORT) technology. This system is currently used in Singapore, said officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a Maharashtra government agency which is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The MMRDA successfully launched the first longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) in package-2 of MTHL in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde, the authority said in a press release. The first longest OSD of package-2 of about 22 km long Trans-Harbour link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is 180 metres long and weighs 2,300 metric tonnes. The MTHL will also be linked to the under-construction eight-lane coastal highway which begins from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A major long-term benefit expected of the MTHL is reduction in travel time between Mumbai and Pune. MTHL is expected to cut down travel time between Lonavla, Khandala and Mumbai by 90 minutes.