Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases have seen a dip in Maharashtra in the past few weeks, the state government relaxed the curbs allowing people to visit public places, such as, parks, malls and beaches. Huge crowds were witnessed at Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Juhu Beach on Sunday as could be seen in pictures and videos tweeted by news agency ANI. “Marine Drive is connected to every Mumbaikar’s heart. People used to come and relax here. People are feeling free now after relaxations in COVID curbs,” a local was quoted as saying by ANI.Also Read - Mumbai Teen Spends Rs 10 Lakh From Mother's Bank Account to Play PUBG, Runs Away From Home

This comes on a day when Maharashtra reported 4,666 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its tally to 64,56,939, while 131 deaths pushed the toll to 1,37,157, the health department said. A total of 3,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the state’s recovery count to 62,63,416. Also Read - Mumbai: 80% of Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade Will be Under Water by 2050, Says BMC Chief

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai witnesses a huge footfall after the state government eased COVID-19 restrictions pic.twitter.com/eV0nrVSv02 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 97 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. There are 52,844 active cases at present. So far, 2,03,210 tests have been carried out in the state for COVID-19 detection, which took the overall test count to 5,36,59,613.

Maharashtra | People thronged in huge numbers to Mumbai's Marine Drive after relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines "Marine Drive is connected to every Mumbaikar's heart. People used to come and relax here. People are feeling free now after relaxations in COVID curbs," says a local pic.twitter.com/KtuxQVfwuy — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Sunday: Top 5 points

Mumbai city reported 345 new cases and two deaths. With this, the caseload in the city went up to 7,43,499 and death toll to 15,974 deaths. Mumbai region saw 845 cases and 11 deaths during the day, which took its overall tally to 16,62,394 and 34,976 deaths. Nashik division reported 828 cases, including 716 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division reported 1,908 cases, including 406 in Satara, 505 in Solapur, 579 in Pune district. Kolhapur division logged 815 cases, including 419 in Sangli district, Aurangabad division 58 cases, Latur division 174 cases, Akola division 28 cases and Nagpur division reported 10 fresh cases. Jalna, Akola, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia districts and Parbhani city did not report a single infection case on Sunday, while there was no death due to the virus in Nagpur and Akola divisions of Vidarbha region during the day, the department said.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,56,939, death toll 1,37,157, active cases 52,844, recoveries 62,63,416, total number of tests 5,36,59,613, tests today 2,03,210.

