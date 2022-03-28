Nashik: Human remains including eyes, ears and other parts of the face have been found in a closed basement shop of a building in the Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra’s Nashik city, police said on Monday. The remnants were found after residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night of a foul smell that was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days.Also Read - Maharashtra: Unwilling To Stay With Grandmother, 9-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From His Parents, Found A Day Later

"The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts, an official told news agency PTI. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe.

According to the police, the two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. "So it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles," Mumbai Naka police station official added.

Police have not registered any case in the matter so far.