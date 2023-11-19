Home

Maharashtra

‘Modi Will Bowl, Shah Will Bat’: Sanjay Raut Claims WC Final Being Presented As BJP Event | WATCH

Sanjay Raut alleged that the ICC ODI World Cup Final 2023 was being presented as a BJP event and the saffron party wants to soak in all the credit should Team India win.

ICC World Cup Final 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the marque ICC World Cup Final clash between hosts India and five-time champions is being presented as a saffron party event rather than a cricketing spectacle.

Speaking to the media, Raut used cricketing lingo to attack the BJP saying that the WC final is being presented as if “PM Modi will bowl, Amit Shah will bat and BJP leaders will stand at the boundary. We will get to hear that we won the World Cup since PM Modi was there.”

“Anything happens in this country, nowadays,” Sanjay Raut said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "In this country, a political event is being organised for everything since Modi Govt has come to power in Centre and in several states…There is no need to bring politics in Cricket but it is… pic.twitter.com/yjbb8nafnN — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s scathing remarks come amid the marquee battle between India and Australia in the finals of the ICC ODI World Cup being played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in attendance at the match later today, Raut said “There is no need to bring politics into cricket but it is being done in Ahmedabad.”

“I won’t be surprised if we get to hear later, should India win the World Cup, that we lifted the trophy because PM Modi was in attendance. Anything can happen in the country these days,” the Sena MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

ICC ODI World Cup Final 2023

The final features the two cricketing giants 20 years after they last met in the championship clash for the 2003 edition at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India finished on the losing side then. The hosts are eyeing a payback this time in their home turf at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

India is the only unbeaten side in the World Cup tournament so far with ten wins on the trot. Team India steam-rolled all opponents in the group stages and then went over New Zealand in the semi-finals on the back of splendid centuries by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and yet another menacing bowling performance by Mohammad Shami who ended up with a 7-wicket haul and was named Man of the Match for his contribution.

India is entering the World cup final as clear favourites, however, the Australian side– who are playing their eight world cup final and have a knack of winning big games when it matters most– will not be simple pushovers and are expected to the give the Indian side the fight of their lives.

Jam-packed crowds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, along with 1.4 billion countrymen are cheering on the national side as India hopes to win the World Cup for a third time in history.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.