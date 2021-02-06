New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three customers at Mira Road in Thane district after an argument broke out over Rs 20. According to latest updates from police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when the customers pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Soon after the incident, other people rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Also Read - Godown Collapses in Harihar Compound of Mankoli in Thane's Bhiwandi, 7 Feared Trapped

Police said the victim, who is identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis and on Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them Rs 20. The normal conversation later turned into a heated argument and then escalated into a scuffle. Also Read - Schools For Classes 5-8 in Pune to Reopen From Feb 1, Classes 5-12 in Thane From Jan 27 | Guidelines Here

“The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he said. His body was later sent for post-mortem, the police said. Also Read - Thane: Thieves Drill Hole in Wall From Fruit Shop Next Door, Loot Jewellery Store

In this regard, a case of murder has been registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.