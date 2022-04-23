Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena in Mumbai and said Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him. He went on to say that the Shiv Sena leaders will go wherever there is power and money.Also Read - Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana And MLA Ravi Rana Arrested By Mumbai Police | LIVE

"Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money" Narayan Rane said amid Hanuman Chalisa row.

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money: Union Minister Narayan Rane, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/o1Io5sQRYy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Narayan Rane also alleged that CM Uddhav Thackeray has left Hindutva for the post of Chief Minister only.

Narayan Rane’s statement comes amid huge drama that unfolded after Shiv Sena workers broke barricades and attempted to enter the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana claimed that their house in Amravati was also attacked by the Shiv Sena workers when their children were inside.

In a statement, Ravi Rana said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be held responsible if anything happens to his kids.

Narayan Rane further added that the Shiv Sena will be responsible if anything happens to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. He said that he stands with the Rana family at this time.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly creating enmity between different groups.

The arrest comes hours after the Rana couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence `Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, the Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the building where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded apology from them. However, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.