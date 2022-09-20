Mumbai: At a time when massive protest has erupted at Chandigarh University over the circulation of objectionable videos, a similar incident came to light at IIT Bombay where a canteen worker has been arrested for recording a video of a girl student while she was in the hostel washroom.Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2022: IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Declared, 26.17% Pass; Total 10 Candidates Secure Rank 1

If reports are to be believed, the student of the prestigious varsity spotted a mobile phone looming outside the bathroom window. She immediately alerted the hostel council and authorities after which he was handed over to the police for necessary action.

As soon as the girl spotted the camera, she called her friends and informed the college authorities. The Dean and SA Dean entered the premises, however, CCTV footage from outside the hostel building could not be scanned due to broken cameras.

Canteen Worker Arrested Under Section 354-C

Free Press Journal reported that the five staff members who run the night canteen from 3:30 PM to 3 AM were interrogated at the Powai Police Station. After questioning one of them was arrested Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations are underway.

What Happened At Chandigarh University?

Massive protests were held at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after private videos of girls hostel were leaked online. Videos of the girl students illegally filmed at the bathroom of their hostel were leaked on social media. Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.