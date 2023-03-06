Home

Maharashtra

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Family Alleges Caste Discrimination; Internal Panel Cites ‘Poor Marks’ As Reason

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Family Alleges Caste Discrimination; Internal Panel Cites ‘Poor Marks’ As Reason

Darshan Solanki, a first-year Chemical engineering student from Ahmedabad, allegedly died by suicide on February 12. The findings of the internal panel believe that "deteriorating academic performance” is a possible cause behind his extreme step.

IIT Bombay's internal panel has ruled out caste discrimination as the reason behind Darshan Solanki's suicide.

IIT Bombay Suicide: The enquiry committee, which was set up by the IIT Bombay administration, to probe the Darshan Solanki suicide case has ruled out caste discrimination as the reason for the suicide. The findings of the internal panel believe that “deteriorating academic performance” is a possible cause behind his extreme step. Solanki, a first-year Chemical engineering student from Ahmedabad, allegedly died by suicide on February 12. Earlier, Solanki’s family had alleged that caste-based discrimination on campus drove him to take this unfortunate step.

Findings Of The Internal Panel

The IIT Bombay formed a 12-member committee, headed by professor Nand Kishore, to probe this suicide case. According to a report in Indian Express, the committee submitted its interim report to the administration on March 2 and a copy of the report has also been sent to the Union government.

You may like to read

The internal committee in its report has mentioned that Solanki’s sister had alleged that there was caste discrimination going on on the campus and her brother also faced such discrimination.

The report states members of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle and Ambedkarite Students Collective who deposed before the committee highlighted instances of caste discrimination on campus but “none of them had ever met DS (Darshan Solanki) or directly knew if DS was facing any kind of problem individually.”

So, apart from Solanki’s sister, there was evidence to suggest that Darshan took the fatal decision because of the alleged caste discrimination in the college. The committee ruled out caste discrimination as the cause of suicide while the members of the panel believed that Solanki’s academic performance could have been the reason.

The report says except for one subject, Solanki’s performance in all others was “very poor” and that it “deteriorated specifically in the second half of the Autumn semester.”

“It also appears that DS had difficulties in understanding lectures which might have affected him seriously and he started skipping classes…Therefore, the despair of deteriorating academic performance appears to be a very strong reason which might have affected DS very seriously,” the interim report states.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.