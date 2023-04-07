Home

Maharashtra

IIT Bombay Student Had Written The Suicide Note Naming Hostel Mate, Confirms Handwriting Analysis

IIT Bombay Student Had Written The Suicide Note Naming Hostel Mate, Confirms Handwriting Analysis

IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki had written the "suicide note" before he died allegedly after he jumped off the seventh floor of a hostel building.

Darshan Solanki allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top floor of the hostel building located on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year. (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: The handwriting analysis department of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) confirmed that IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki had written the “suicide note” before he allegedly died after he jumped off the seventh floor of a hostel building.

Darshan Solanki hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course. Solanki allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top floor of the hostel building located on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

You may like to read

The Mumbai police’s SIT, which is probing Solanki’s death, received a report from a handwriting expert, which says the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute’ hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, according to a report by news agency PTI.

IIT Bombay Student’s Suicide Note

The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe his death. His family has claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and suspected foul play in his death. However, the inquiry committee set up by the IITB has ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

“We have received the report of handwriting analysis conducted by an expert, which confirmed that the handwriting of Darshan Solanki matches that in the suicide note found in his hostel room,” an official said.

“The suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, mentioned the name of Solanki’s hostel mate and blamed him for the death,” he said.

The hostel inmate mentioned in the note is studying engineering and staying on the same floor, an SIT official had said.

“Armaan has killed me,” was written on the suicide note, police said as per a report by India Today.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.