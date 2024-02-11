Home

Illegal Immigrants: Mumbai ATS Arrests 2 Bangladeshi Nationals With Aadhaar And Voter ID Card In Their Names

Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two illegal immigrants in Mumbai who are actually Bangladeshi nationals. However, these immigrants have an aadhaar and voter ID card in their names.

New Delhi: Maharashtra capital Mumbai is one of the biggest cities in the world and according to the Indian census, Mumbai is the most populous in the country. Mumbai houses the most number of people in India and generally, everyone is an Indian. However, in a latest news update, two Bangaldeshi nationals have been found living in Mumbai, illegally. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai, while inspecting the Khidukpada village at Nadve in Panvel has arrested two illegal immigrants who actually belong to Bangladesh but are living in Mumbai. However, the two people have an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card and a Driving License in their names. Know all about them…

