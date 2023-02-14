Home

Maharashtra

I-T Raid At BBC Office: Uddhav Thackeray Says I-T Action Shows Voice Of Dissent Will Be Crushed

I-T Raid At BBC Office: Uddhav Thackeray Says I-T Action Shows Voice Of Dissent Will Be Crushed

As the raid was underway, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the ruling dispensation at the centre and said the I-T action shows that the voice of the dissent will be crushed.

Uddhav Thackeray said the present battle is to preserve freedom of expression.

BBC Raid Latest Update: The Income Tax officials on Tuesday made searches at the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices and seized phones and laptops, weeks after the controversy over the UK broadcaster’s documentary series on PM Modi and the deadly sectarian riots in Gujarat in 2002. The I-T officials sealed off the offices for a “survey” linked to alleged irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing involving the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), sources told NDTV.

“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said in a tweet.

You may like to read

As the raid was underway, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the ruling dispensation at the centre and said the I-T action shows that the voice of the dissent will be crushed.

Uddhav further said the present battle is to preserve freedom of expression and if someone says that if we leave Hinduism, we need to check their Hinduism. “Did Mohan Bhagwat leave Hinduism when he went to the mosque,” he said.

Giving details, the I-T officials told PTI that the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

The I-T search also comes weeks after Centre blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.

In the meantime, the Congress reacted to searches at the BBC office and has called it an “undeclared emergency.”

In a tweet, it wrote “First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. undeclared emergency.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the Adani-Hindenburg issue has also commented on the raid at BBC office.

“Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman at SEBI office,” she tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.