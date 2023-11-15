Home

Maharashtra

IND Vs NZ World Cup: Mumbai Police On High Alert Over Threat Message Of ‘Nefarious’ Incident At Wankhede Stadium

IND Vs NZ World Cup: Mumbai Police On High Alert Over Threat Message Of ‘Nefarious’ Incident At Wankhede Stadium

An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today.

IND Vs NZ World Cup: Mumbai Police On High Alert Over Threat Message Of 'Nefarious' Incident At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs NZ World Cup: Ahead of the much awaited semi-final clash between India and New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city police have received a threat message on X saying that a nefarious incident would take place at the venue during the match.

Trending Now

Mumbai Police said, “An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo.”

You may like to read

Mumbai Police say, “An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and… — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.