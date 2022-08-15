Mumbai: India is adorned in the patriotic colours of saffron, white and green as the nations celebrates 75 years of Independence. From political leaders, film makers to common citizens, everyone celebrated Independence Day in their own ways. Similarly, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were seen celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with their beloved grandson Prithvi.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Hoists the National Flag at State Secretariat

Watch Video Here

In this heartfelt video the Ambanis can be seen enjoying the celebrations with their little grandson. In the backdrop several other are also waving the Indian National Flag. Wearing Indian flag brooches on their attire, the Ambanis gleefully indulged in the celebration.

#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani celebrates Independence Day pic.twitter.com/QNC8LmtoHL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

The little one-year-old Prithvi is the son of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta who is seen to be reaching out for holding the flag in the video. Ahead of the Independence Day, their grand mansion, Antilia was also lit up in the shades of the tricolour flag.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at Red Fort in Delhi and delivered a powerful speech. In his speech he stated that it is a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength and urged people to strive for unity.

During his long speech today, PM Modi addressed various developments that have unfurled in India. At the onset, greeted the nation and paid tribute to the many freedom fighters, hailed the Naari Shakti of the nation, and spoke about their empowerment. Crediting India as the mother of democracy, he talked about the developments and challenges faced in the last 75 years.