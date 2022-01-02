IRCTC Update: Important update for the passengers travelling from Mumbai, the Central Railway (CR) of the Indian Railways will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane – Diva 5th and 6th lines. The passengers must note that the block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 hrs of Sunday (02 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday( 03 January).Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Adds Extra Stoppage To These Trains From Today | Full List Here

During this period, few long-distance passenger trains will remain cancelled. For the convenience of the passengers, we have mentioned the names of the trains below:

Mail/Express Services:

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday)

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination / Short origination of Express trains

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune

Few Suburban Services in Mumbai are also likely to get impaceted:

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on 1.1.2021 to 23.52 hrs on 2.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund

Skipping halts: Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations

Re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on 2.1.2022 to 01.15 hrs on 3.1.2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations

Skipping halts: Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations

Arrival destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Services Which are Not Likely to get affected:

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva.