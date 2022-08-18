Mumbai: Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched India’s first electric double decker bus in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and other dignitaries were present. With the launch of the new buses, two new electric buses, including the first air-conditioned double-decker bus in the country, will join the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The photographs and videos of a double-decker bus and blue-coloured single-decker bus have gone viral on social media.Also Read - Delhi Ranks World's Most Polluted City Again, Second Is...

On the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. Government's vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large."

As per updates from BEST officials, the buses were first unveiled at a function near Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Thursday morning before handing them over to the BEST undertaking.

It must be noted that the BEST has awarded a contract to a private company for the supply of 900 electric buses in phases. Out of all buses, 50 per cent of buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 50 per cent thereafter.

Moreover, the public transport service provider in Mumbai has planned to launch premium app-based public transport in the city.

Giving details, BEST officials said the passengers will have to book their seats through the mobile application and they might have to shell out more fares as compared to the conventional buses for this premium service.

Notably, the new electric double-decker bus will be the world’s first – semi low floor, air conditioned, electric double-decker with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase. The bus will have a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

The electric double-decker bus can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18% increase in kerb weight.