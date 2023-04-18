IndiGo Airline Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Nagpur Airport; Aircraft Grounded, Investigation On
A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.
New Delhi: The IndiGo airlines on Tuesday said that a flight 6E-203 from Mumbai suffered a tail strike while landing in Nagpur. The airline, in a statement said that the incident happened on April 14. The aircraft, according to the airlines, has been grounded at Nagpur for assessment and necessary repairs.
“On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail,” IndiGo said in a statement. No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.
Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated: IndiGo
