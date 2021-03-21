Mumbai: Passengers on international flights landing in Mumbai from the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil will no longer need to undergo the mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine if they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) said today. Also Read - After Ripped Jeans Remark, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Says America Ruled India For 200 Years

So far, all international passengers had to undergo a mandatory week-long institutional quarantine on arrival in Maharashtra, irrespective of a negative report before boarding the flight.

Here are the latest exemptions by the BMC for international passengers:

Listing out a new set of directions amid rising cases in Maharashtra, the BMC also exempted institutional quarantine for passengers above 65 years of age, women in advanced stage of pregnancy and parents accompanying children below the age of five.

Passengers with severe illnesses like cancer, physical disability, mental illness and cerebral palsy are also exempted from the institutional quarantine rule.

Medical professionals who have arrived on tour to perform life-saving operations will also be exempted from the rule if they can provide furnish proof from the hospital where they will perform the surgery or medical service.

In view of the spike of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.

In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable.

The COVID-19 tests will be conducted at random and all citizens have to cooperate with officials. Those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.