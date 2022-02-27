Maharashtra Covid: As the Covid cases wane in Maharashtra, the demand for relaxations and softening of face mask rule in the state are growing. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 893 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection. Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Uddhav government had earlier announced a slew of relaxations. However, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said though the curve of the third wave almost flattened, the decision regarding the face mask rule will be taken carefully.Also Read - Gujarat Sends 2 Buses To Bring Back Students Who Reached Mumbai From Ukraine

"Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is constantly saying that we cannot assume that pandemic is over. So the decision on mask liberty will be taken after careful consideration," a Mint report quoting Rajesh Tope.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government stressed the need to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands.

On Saturday, the Delhi government decided that the people travelling together in private cars in Delhi without face masks will not be fined from Monday. “…in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28,” the order said.

The Delhi government said till now only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given the exemption.

“Wearing of mask is not mandatory while travelling in a car. Till now only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given exemption,” the Delhi government said in the order.