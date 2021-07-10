Mumbai: The stringent lockdown-like measures imposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra seem to be bearing fruits now. As per a latest report, nearly 85 per cent of hospital beds dedicated to Covid patients in Mumbai are now lying vacant. This has made the doctors to resume their routine healthcare services. In the last couple of weeks, the demand has increased for non-Covid beds for the resumption of long-pending surgeries.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Full Shutdown Imposed in 22 Villages of Ahmednagar District For 8 Days | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

As per a report in the Times of India, nearly 19,411 of 23,270 Covid-19 beds in Mumbai were vacant on Friday. The report stated that over 18,300 of them were in jumbos, private and public hospitals, while the rest in Covid-19 Care Centres meant for non-critical cases. It was also reported that over 85 per cent of isolation beds and 55 per cent of ICU beds were not occupied at all. Moreover, 47 per cent beds with ventilator support too were not reserved. Also Read - Protest by Congress Workers Ends as Overloaded Bullock Cart Collapses in Mumbai | Watch

The report further added that the Parel-based KEM Hospital, which mainly was taking critical patients, has not reported daily Covid-19 deaths. Now, over 60 per cent of routine healthcare work has resumed in the hospital due to decline in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Viral Pics From Mussoorie Send Covid Alert, Uttarakhand Caps Hotel Occupancy at 50%

During the second wave of coronavirus, the state government in April had instructed all hospitals to postpone routine surgeries to fulfill the demand of oxygen for Covid-19 patients as the state was reporting an average 9,000 coronavirus cases daily.

Mumbai on Friday reported 600 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The caseload in the city rose to 7,26,637 and death toll reached 15,599. After reconciliation of data, 787 cases were removed from the cumulative figure of infections.

As a whole, Maharashtra has recorded 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said. The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.

Over 342 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,97,668, while the death toll increased to 8,487 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the city.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 14, 227, 61, 38 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Pune Circle reported 2,721 new cases taking the tally of cases to 14,44,882, while 32 fatalities took the death toll to 26,693.

In Kolhapur Circle, 3,083 new cases were reported, which pushed the caseload to 4,43,668, while the death toll increased to 12,287 with 59 fresh deaths.