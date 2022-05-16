Pune: Good news for engineers and other professionals looking for tech-related jobs as around 500 people will soon be employed by Airtel as it setting up a digital technology hub in Pune. Airtel, in a statement, said the company is rapidly scaling up its in-house digital talent pool in Pune, which is an established IT and tech hub.Also Read - Over 23,000 Youths Receive Appointment Letters For Various Govt Jobs in Assam

“Airtel is rapidly scaling up its in-house digital talent pool to support its transformation into a digital telco. Pune being an established IT and tech hub, makes it an obvious choice for Airtel NSE 0.39 % to tap into the talent pool and also drive cross-industry collaboration,” Pradipt Kapoor, chief information officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement, according to a report by Economic Times.

Airtel tech jobs: Qualifications

The airtel office in Pune will employ 500 digital engineers which have expertise in these domains –

Big Data

Machine

Dev Ops

Tech Ops

Last week, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and market 5G use cases in India. Airtel and Tech Mahindra will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing ‘Make in India’ use cases for the domestic and global markets.

“With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership,” said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms. The two companies will also bring to market customised Enterprise Grade Private Networks, that will focus on combining Airtel’s industry leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network with Tech Mahindra’s system integration capabilities.