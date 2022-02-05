Mumbai: Reliance Jio users appear to be having major issues with its network in most parts of Mumbai, according to several reports on Twitter. Jio users on Twitter from Mumbai have taken to social media to report the disruption in service for their Reliance Jio network. Responding to several complaints, Reliance Jio said on Twitter that users may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on their mobile connection.Also Read - India To Have An Ecosystem Of 5G Devices Even Before Network Roll-Out

A number of people in Mumbai have been reporting issues with the Reliance Jio services and that they are not able to make any cellular calls or access the internet with their Jio numbers. According to reports online, even those on other networks are not being able to reach those on Jio connections in the area. Currently, there are no reports about any disruption in services anywhere apart from Mumbai. Also Read - Jio Announces Up to 21% Hike in Mobile Tariffs From December 1 After Airtel, Vodafone Idea. Details Here

Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest – Prashant — JioCare (@JioCare) February 5, 2022

Also Read - Reliance Jiophone Next Worth Rs 6,499 Can Be Bought with EMI as Low as Rs 300. Here's How

Take a look at what some other users wrote on Twitter:

Jio is down in many parts of Mumbai. Don't restart your phone again n again 😅 #JioDown pic.twitter.com/YAuwhzeuJ4 — Sonu Prajapati (@TechMumbaikar) February 5, 2022

Jio network down since the last 45 mins. Do something about it ASAP @reliancejio #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/44HzaamIZN — Kartik Mehta (@kartikmehta86) February 5, 2022

Several Reliance Jio users in Mumbai unable to make calls, internet services disrupted Kya apko problem face ho raha hai??#Jiodown #Jio — Mukul Agrawal (@themukulagrawal) February 5, 2022