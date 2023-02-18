Home

Kandla-Bound Spicejet Flight Returns To Mumbai Mid-Air Due To Technical Glitch

A Spicejet aircraft bound to Kandla made an emergency landing shortly after take off Mumbai due to technical glitch.

Mumbai: Kandla bound Spicejet flight from Mumbai returned mid-air due to technical glitch. On Saturday, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla) but soon after take off, a pressurisation alert was sounded in the cabin. Therefore, the Pilot in command returned to Mumbai airport.

According to a Spicejet spokesperson, the plane landed safely and there was no discomfort reported by crew or passengers.

More details are awaited.

