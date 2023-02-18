Kandla-Bound Spicejet Flight Returns To Mumbai Mid-Air Due To Technical Glitch
A Spicejet aircraft bound to Kandla made an emergency landing shortly after take off Mumbai due to technical glitch.
Mumbai: Kandla bound Spicejet flight from Mumbai returned mid-air due to technical glitch. On Saturday, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla) but soon after take off, a pressurisation alert was sounded in the cabin. Therefore, the Pilot in command returned to Mumbai airport.
Also Read:
According to a Spicejet spokesperson, the plane landed safely and there was no discomfort reported by crew or passengers.
You may like to read
More details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.