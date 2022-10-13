Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa chauth is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across India. Karwa Chauth is derived from two words: Karwa which means an earthen pot and chauth which means fourth. Every year, it falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Know Date, City-Wise Moon Rise Timings, and Pooja Samagiri

Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in the states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra. Check moon rise timings (Chand Nikalne Ka Samay) in Maharashtra cities here.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: CHECK CITY-WISE MOON RISE TIMINGS IN MAHARASHTRA CITIES

City Name Moon Sighting Time MUMBAI 08:48 PM PUNE 06:14 PM to 07:27 PM NAGPUR 8:18 PM PIMPRI-CHINCHWAAD 08:46 PM KOLHAPUR 08:47 PM NASHIK 08:42 PM THANE 08:47 PM AURANGABAD 08:37 PM AMRAVATI 07:42 PM SANGLI 08:45 PM BADLAPUR 08:04 PM

On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. To celebrate the festival, they adorn themselves with traditional makeup like vermillion (sindoor), mangalsutra, bindi/tika and alta toe rings, anklets, bangles, mehendi etc.

After whole day of fasting, Karwa Chauth fast should be completed with some scrumptious and healthy delicacies. Check out 7 right ways to break Karwa Chauth fast here.

Happy Karwa Chauth, Lovely Ladies!