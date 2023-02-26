Home

Pune Bypolls LIVE: Voting Begins in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad District, Results on March 2

Pune Bypoll Election LIVE: The by-elections for the Pune's Kasba, Pimpri-Chinchwad were necessitated on account of the deaths of the sitting BJP MLAs in December 2022-January 2023.

Pune Bypoll Election LIVE: Voting for the crucial and much bitterly contested by-elections to Pune’s two Assembly constituencies — Kasba Peth and Chinchwad has begun from 7 am on Sunday. Voting in Kasbapeth is being conducted in 270 polling stations manned by 1,250 polling officials and a police force of 683 deployed to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, in Chinchwad, voting is underway at 510 polling stations, manned by 3,000 polling officials and a police force of 3,707 policemen and 725 officers deployed here. The by-elections for the two seats in Pune district were necessitated on account of the deaths of the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs – the late Mukta S. Tilak (Kasbapeth) and the late Laxman P. Jagtap (Chinchwad), in December 2022-January 2023. Voting will continue till 6 pm today in both constituencies, and the vote-count will be done on March 2, with the results expected on the same day for both seats.

