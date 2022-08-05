New Delhi: ‘Enforcement Directorate has kept me in a room that had no window and ventilation’, arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told this to special court judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Raut made this remark when the court asked him if he had any complaints against the ED. The court has also sought an explanation from the probe agency on Raut’s grievances.Also Read - Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur's Performance In Period Love Saga Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Responding to Raut, special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar, who appeared on behalf of the ED, said the Shiv Sena leader was kept in an AC room and hence there was no window. Raut later said that although the AC system is in place there, he cannot use it due to his health condition. The ED then assured the court that he would be kept in a room with proper ventilation. Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Focus on Women's Hockey Semi-Final Against Australia and Wrestling

For the unversed, Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. Also Read - Protect Your Skin From Humidity With These Skincare Tips

Meanwhile, the court has extended Raut’s ED custody till August 8. Earlier on Monday, the court had remanded him in ED custody till August 4. At the end of his remand, the agency on Thursday produced him in the special court, which extended his ED custody. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close associate of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the chief spokesperson of the Sena and the executive editor of party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

(With Agency Inputs)