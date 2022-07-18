Mumbai: As many as 12 people died, while 15 others have been rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. The injured were sent to Dhamnod Government Hospital with the help of an ambulance. Divers are engaged in rescue operations as the number of passengers on the bus is not yet clear.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Issues Advisory After State Detects 31 Chickenpox Cases In 7 Districts

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the collectors of both the Dhar-Khargone districts to reach the spot. Khargone Collector Kumar Purshottam and SP Dharamvir Singh also left for the spot.

WATCH

#WATCH Divers engaged in rescue operations as Indore to Pune Bus Falls into #NarmadaRiver in MP's Dhar. pic.twitter.com/ZpVtCR1UPu — India.com (@indiacom) July 18, 2022

#WATCH 12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in #Dhar district#Maharashtra #Busaccident pic.twitter.com/KFzpt8OuFK — India.com (@indiacom) July 18, 2022

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has discussed the rescue operation with Khargone Collector and took detailed information about it. Meanwhile, Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister is also in touch with Khargone, Dhar, and Indore district administrations in the rescue operation.

More details awaited