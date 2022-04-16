Pune: The counting of votes for the bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements. The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Polling was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.Also Read - 'A Groom Forced to Undergo Nasbandi': Hardik Patel Expresses Displeasure Over Congress' Style of Functioning

There were 15 candidates in the fray, and the main fight was between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and the opposition BJP. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP had fielded Satyajit Kadam.

Here are the LIVE Updates: