Mumbai: Owing to rains in most parts of Maharashtra coupled with the Covid-19 restrictions and the fear of a possible third wave looming, the Maharashtra government had declined permission for multi-tiered ‘human pyramids’ to various Dahi-handi groups to celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival today, August 30. The decision was announced emphasising the priority to human lives, however, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders have strongly criticised the move to restrict the celebrations.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Celebrates Janmashtami by Dancing to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', Delights The Internet | Watch

BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and MNS spokesperson Bala Nandgaonkar slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not permitting the festivities with full protocols in respective localities instead of the ‘Govinda’ troupes moving around to participate in competitions. Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: What to Donate as Per Your Zodiac Sign to Bring Prosperity in Your Life

Speaking to TOI, MNS’s Thane Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav said they will “go ahead” with their dahi handi plans as scheduled. He said that over 40 mandals had already registered for the event. “If the BJP can hold massive rallies, Shiv Sena can stage protests, why can’t our youth celebrate Janmashtami?” said Jadhav. Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: What is Vaijanti Maala, And How Can Krishna Devotees Use It For Better Health, Career?

Meanwhile, police stations across Mumbai has issued notices and summoned govinda pathaks, warning them of preventive arrests and punitive action if they defy the state’s ban on dahi handi. Despite the warnings and COVID restrictions in place, some dahi handi mandals have signalled that they will proceed with the human pyramid during the Gokulashtami celebrations.

A mandal spokesperson said, “Smaller mandals are lying low because they do not wish to risk police wrath. Their members are working professionals who cannot afford to be embroiled in police cases, just as they are resuming their livelihoods after the lockdown.” The mandals have also questioned the state’s permission for Ganeshotsav which lasts 11 days while denying them their one-day festival.

Mumbai is renowned for the some of the most ostentatious, colourful and tall multi-tiered human pyramids of six to nine levels, during Dahi-Handi, with separate troupes of women, children, and foreigners participating.