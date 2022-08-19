Mumbai: Govinda ala re ala, zara matki sambhal brijbala…! Yes, after a hiatus of two years, the song is echoing on the streets of Maharashtra as Dahi Handi is back with much pomp and political parties are upping the prize quotient. ‘Dahi Handi’ events which are organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna witness groups of ‘govindas’ forming a human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with curd hanging mid-air. The Maharashtra government has also lifted all COVID-induced curbs to celebrate Janmashtami 2022 with great fervour.Also Read - Paresh Rawal Takes a Dig at the Maharashtra Crisis, Likens the Political Deadlock to 'Dahi Handi'

Govt Jobs Under Sports Quota For ‘Govindas’

Besides, it has also decided to accord adventure sport status to ‘Dahi Handi”. For the unversed, the adventure sport tag will allow young participants (called govindas) in Dahi Handi events, organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, to apply for government jobs under the sports quota. Participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids,

Rs 55 Lakh, Ticket Spain Announced For Winners

Event organisers which mostly comprises political parties have been upping the ante as the prize money announced ranges between Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 55 lakh.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced a total prize money of Rs 55 lakh for a Dahi Handi event being organised by it and that the winning team may also get a chance to go to Spain.

Another Dahi Handi event to be held by an organisation of Thane Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik carries a total prize money of Rs 21 lakh.

Local organisation Swami Pratishthan is organising another Dahi Handi carrying a total prize money of Rs 51 lakh, including Rs 11 lakh for the winning team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. There will be arrangements of safety ropes, doctors will be on standby and beds reserved in hospitals in case of any eventuality.