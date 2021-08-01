Mumbai: Amid predictions of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and Maharashtra reporting a rise in COVID cases, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal of Mumbai will be holding Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in a traditional manner while adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.Also Read - 3-Year-Old Boy Swallows 5 Cm Long Ganesha Idol in Bengaluru, Has a Miraculous Escape

Last year, Lalbaughcha Raja for the first time in history did not hold Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Lalbaughcha Raja mandal had organised a blood and plasma donation camp.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols to up to four feet. The height of Ganpati idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet.

In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, the government has urged people to carry out the festivities by following Covid protocols and avoid crowding. The government has also directed Ganeshotsav Mandals to seek prior permission from the local administration.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Meanwhile, there are 80,138 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 1,32,791.

