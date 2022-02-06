Mumbai: The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. “Maharashtra Government has declared a public holiday for tomorrow (February 7) to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar,” a statement from CMO read.Also Read - Farewall, Nightingale! India's Most Revered Singer Begins Her Final Journey Amid 'Lata Didi Amar Rahe' Slogans

The legendary singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Lata Mangeshkar died of multiple organ failure at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital 28 days after she was hospitalised for having contracted COVID-19 with pneumonia.