Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has beefed up security in and around Shivaji Park where the funeral of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar will take place. Around 2,000 sq ft of the park's area has been barricaded for the funeral proceedings, a BMC official said. The city police have also issued a traffic advisory in view of several prominent personalities from the film industry, politicians, and well-wishers of the late singer expected to arrive at the funeral site to pay their last tributes.

The last rites of the legendary singer are scheduled to be held at 6.30 pm this evening. Her mortal remains have already been taken from the hospital to her home 'Prabhu Kunj' in Mumbai. According to a Mumbai Police official, barricading has been done at some key spots near her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai and the Shivaji Park. The traffic police have deployed extra personnel in the Dadar area for regulating the vehicular movement, the official said. An extra police force and dog squads have also been deployed at Shivaji Park, he added.

Preparations are underway for the state funeral of singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/socyiQmhSB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The 92-year-old singer passed way this morning after having tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit. The Central government has announced a two-day state mourning on February 6 and 7 in her honour. The national flag will fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.